Dundee United v St Mirren

Live: Wednesday's Scottish football
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|25
|22
|3
|0
|65
|7
|58
|69
|2
|Celtic
|22
|13
|7
|2
|48
|18
|30
|46
|3
|Aberdeen
|23
|12
|6
|5
|31
|24
|7
|42
|4
|Hibernian
|24
|11
|7
|6
|33
|24
|9
|40
|5
|Livingston
|23
|9
|5
|9
|30
|29
|1
|32
|6
|Dundee Utd
|24
|6
|10
|8
|19
|29
|-10
|28
|7
|Kilmarnock
|23
|7
|3
|13
|24
|28
|-4
|24
|8
|St Mirren
|21
|6
|5
|10
|16
|24
|-8
|23
|9
|St Johnstone
|24
|5
|8
|11
|22
|33
|-11
|23
|10
|Ross County
|25
|5
|5
|15
|18
|48
|-30
|20
|11
|Motherwell
|23
|4
|7
|12
|19
|35
|-16
|19
|12
|Hamilton
|23
|5
|4
|14
|21
|47
|-26
|19
