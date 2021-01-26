Manchester United v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Marcus Rashford has been given the all clear to play following a scan on his knee

TEAM NEWS

Marcus Rashford, who hurt his knee during the FA Cup win over Liverpool, is fit to face Sheffield United.

David De Gea, Eric Bailly and Bruno Fernandes are all likely to be recalled after getting a rest at the weekend.

Sheffield United could be without as many as nine senior players, including the suspended John Egan.

Forward Lys Mousset has a chance of being passed fit for the trip to Manchester after a month out with a shoulder injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

As they showed against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday, Manchester United have hit their stride, especially in attack, and their momentum is going to be hard to stop - they have got plenty of strength in depth if they do pick up any injuries.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have not lost in the league since Arsenal won at Old Trafford on 1 November, and nothing I have seen from Sheffield United suggests they are capable of ending that run.

The Blades are back in Manchester on Saturday when they face Manchester City at Etihad Stadium, so this is not exactly an easy spell for them. At least it is only a short journey home.

Prediction: 2-0

Sir Alex Ferguson's United were beaten at home by bottom of the table Blackburn Rovers nine years ago

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United have gone 10 matches without a win against Manchester United in all competitions since knocking them out of the FA Cup in February 1993.

Manchester United have won eight consecutive home games in this fixture since a 2-1 top-flight defeat on Boxing Day 1973.

Sheffield United failed to score in six of their past seven away fixtures against Manchester United.

Manchester United

The Red Devils can equal their longest unbeaten league run under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, which was their final 14 games of last season.

A fourth straight Premier League home win would match their best streak since Solskjaer took charge, set last year.

United have had three Premier League home defeats in 2020-21 - they've only lost more in an entire season on two occasions: 2013-14 (seven defeats) and 2001-02 (six).

Aside from a 6-2 victory against Leeds, Manchester United have only scored six goals in their other eight league matches at Old Trafford this season.

They have won seven league fixtures from a losing position this season, albeit all away.

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in half of Manchester United's 66 league goals since his debut for the club, scoring 19 and providing 14 assists.

However, he has gone three successive Premier League appearances without scoring or setting up a goal for the first time.

