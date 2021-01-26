Burnley v Aston Villa

TEAM NEWS
Burnley's Charlie Taylor suffered a minor setback against Liverpool on his return from a hamstring injury and he is a fitness doubt for Wednesday.
Robbie Brady, Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes will also be assessed but are expected to be involved.
Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is available after suspension, while head coach Dean Smith returns to the dugout after serving a touchline ban.
Defender Kortney Hause remains out with a foot injury.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Burnley followed up their excellent win over Liverpool with another impressive display to knock Fulham out of the FA Cup at the weekend.
I was at that victory at Anfield for BBC Radio 5 Live, and Burnley were so well drilled at the back.
It reminded me of George Graham's famous defence when he was Arsenal boss, and they have clearly worked extremely hard on their shape and organisation at the back.
Turf Moor is always a test, especially when Burnley are playing like this, but Aston Villa have also looked pretty sharp since returning to action after being hit by the coronavirus outbreak, and they will make it a close game.
Prediction: 1-1
Lawro's full predictions v guitarist Alex Sprogis from post-punk band TV Priest
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Burnley's only victory in the past nine competitive meetings was 1-0 away in the Premier League in May 2015.
- Aston Villa are looking to record consecutive top-flight wins away at Burnley for the first time since a run of four between 1895 and 1900.
- Villa have gone 33 top-flight visits to Turf Moor without a clean sheet since a goalless draw 101 years ago.
Burnley
- Each of Burnley's past five Premier League matches ended 1-0 (W2, L3).
- Having beaten Liverpool last Thursday, the Clarets can win consecutive league games for the first time since June.
- No team has scored fewer home goals in the Premier League this season than Burnley, with five.
- Nonetheless, Sean Dyche's side have not conceded more than once in any of their past nine league fixtures.
- Chris Wood has scored in three of his four league starts against Aston Villa.
- Ashley Barnes is one short of 200 league appearances for Burnley.
Aston Villa
- Villa have already equalled last season's final tally of nine Premier League victories.
- If they avoid defeat on Wednesday, Villa will reach 30 points after 18 top-flight matches for the first time since the 2009-10 season under Martin O'Neill.
- Dean Smith's side have gone three away league games without a win, losing the past two.
- Emiliano Martínez has kept nine Premier League clean sheets this season, second only to Manchester City's Ederson.
- Bertrand Traore has scored four goals in his past six Premier League appearances.