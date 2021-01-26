Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion19:30FulhamFulham
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham

Brighton's Adam Lallana
Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana has been out for three weeks because of illness and a groin problem

TEAM NEWS

Brighton pair Adam Lallana and Aaron Connolly are both back in training and could be among the substitutes on Wednesday night.

Danny Welbeck and Tariq Lamptey remain absent with respective knee and hamstring injuries.

Bobby Decordova-Reid is available for Fulham after missing their most recent league game because of suspension.

Antonee Robinson serves the final game of a ban, while Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo are still sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a big game at the bottom of the table because a Brighton win would open up a bit of distance between them and Fulham in the bottom three.

I am going to back Brighton to take the points too. Fulham have been playing well without winning in recent weeks, while Brighton did not just beat Leeds in their previous league game - they more than matched them in every department and got the job done.

Prediction: 2-0

Brighton's Graham Potter

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Fulham have conceded nine goals in their past three league visits to Brighton.
  • The Cottagers' only victory in the eight most recent meetings in all competitions was by 4-2 at home in the Premier League two years ago (D2, L5).

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton claimed a first win in 10 Premier League games at the expense of Leeds United last time out.
  • They are on a club record league run of 13 successive home matches without a win.
  • The Seagulls have won just 18 of their 66 Premier League home fixtures overall.
  • Their past five league victories have all come away.
  • Albion could win back-to-back league games for only the second time under Graham Potter.
  • They have never won a Premier League match played on a Wednesday, drawing five and losing five,
  • Neal Maupay could score in four consecutive league starts for the first time since 2018, when he was at Brentford.

Fulham

  • Fulham are winless in eight league games - drawing five, losing three and scoring just four goals.
  • They have lost three successive matches in all competitions.
  • Their four goals from set-pieces this season is the lowest tally in the top flight.
  • Only West Brom and Sheffield United have kept fewer Premier League clean sheets this season than Fulham's three.
  • Ademola Lookman has been involved in five of Fulham's past seven Premier League goals, scoring two and setting up three.

