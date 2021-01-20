Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce replaced Slaven Bilic in December

West Brom's home match against Fulham on Saturday, 30 January will be broadcast on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and the iPlayer.

All Premier League fixtures up to and including the last weekend of February will be televised live in the UK.

Matches will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and the BBC.

Fulham's visit to The Hawthorns, kicking off at 15:00 GMT, could prove crucial to both sides' survival hopes.

Sam Allardyce's Baggies are 19th in the Premier League, one place below Scott Parker's Fulham.

All Premier League matches have been televised live in the UK since June, when the 2019-20 season resumed behind closed doors after a three-month suspension forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

But under the current three-year UK television deal that began in 2019, only 200 of the 380 Premier League matches per season were originally contracted to be shown live.

So when last season resumed, the extra live games were divided up among the four UK television rights holders, including the BBC.

In October, the Premier League introduced pay-per-view broadcasts - at £14.95 - for all matches not selected for live coverage by Sky, BT and Amazon under their existing contracts.

But after significant protests among fan groups, the scheme was scrapped in November, will all extra live games once again shared out among the UK rights holders.

The January/February fixture list and where you can watch

Thursday, 21 January

Liverpool v Burnley (20:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Saturday, 23 January

Aston Villa v Newcastle United (20:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Tuesday, 26 January

Crystal Palace v West Ham United (18:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Newcastle United v Leeds United (18:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Southampton v Arsenal (20:15 GMT - BT Sport)

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City (20:15 GMT - BT Sport)

Wednesday, 27 January

Burnley v Aston Villa (18:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers (18:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham (18:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Everton v Leicester City (20:15 GMT - BT Sport)

Manchester United v Sheffield United (20:15 GMT - BT Sport)

Thursday, 28 January

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (20:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Saturday, 30 January

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers (15:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Manchester City v Sheffield United (15:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

West Bromwich Albion v Fulham (15:00 GMT - BBC)

Sunday, 31 January

Chelsea v Burnley (12:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (19:15 GMT - Sky Sports)

Tuesday, 2 February

Sheffield United v West Bromwich Albion (18:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal (18:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Manchester United v Southampton (20:15 GMT - BT Sport)

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace (20:15 GMT - BT Sport)

Wednesday, 3 February

Burnley v Manchester City (18:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Fulham v Leicester City (18:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Leeds United v Everton (19:30 GMT - BT Sport)

Aston Villa v West Ham United (20:15 GMT - BT Sport)

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion (20:15 GMT - BT Sport)

Thursday, 4 February

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (20:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Saturday, 6 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal (12:30 GMT - BT Sport)

Fulham v West Ham United (17:30 - Sky Sports)

Sunday, 7 February

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City (14:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Liverpool v Manchester City (16:30 GMT - Sky Sports)

Monday, 8 February

Manchester United v Everton (20:00 GMT - Sky Sports)*

Saturday, 13 February

Leicester City v Liverpool (12:30 GMT - BT Sport)

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (17:30 GMT - Sky Sports)

Sunday, 14 February

Arsenal v Leeds United (16:30 GMT - Sky Sports)

Monday, 15 February

Chelsea v Newcastle United (20:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Saturday, 20 February

Southampton v Chelsea (12:30 GMT - BT Sport)

Liverpool v Everton (17:30 GMT - Sky Sports)

Sunday, 21 February

Aston Villa v Leicester City (14:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Arsenal v Manchester City (16:30 GMT - Sky Sports)

Manchester United v Newcastle United (19:00 GMT - BT Sport)

Monday, 22 February

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace (20:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Saturday, 27 February

Manchester City v West Ham United (12:30 GMT - BT Sport)

Leeds United v Aston Villa (17:30 GMT - Sky Sports)

Sunday, 28 February

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (14:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

Chelsea v Manchester United (16:30 GMT - Sky Sports)

Everton v Southampton (20:00 GMT - Sky Sports)

*Subject to FA Cup participation