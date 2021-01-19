Last updated on .From the section Football

Truro City shared a ground with Torquay United in 2018

Truro City are to groundshare with Plymouth Parkway after agreeing to leave their Treyew Road home.

The club sold their ground in 2012 and work has now begun on building a supermarket on the site after the club received section 106 funding to help build the new Stadium for Cornwall.

City aim to begin playing games at their new ground in the 2022-23 season.

The White Tigers previously shared with Torquay United in 2018 but development delays saw them move back to Truro.

Plymouth Parkway play in the Western Premier Division, two levels below Truro City, and work will begin on their Bolitho Park ground to bring it up to Southern league standards shortly.

"Although this is a sad day to be leaving our home of so many years, we are confident this is the best way to secure the long-term future of Truro City Football Club," a club statement read.

"We ask all our loyal supporters to stay with us through the short-term adjustments as we progress to our permanent home in Truro."

Plans for a new stadium in Truro have been in the offing for more than a decade, with the football club and rugby union side Cornish Pirates planning to share the ground along with Truro and Penwith College.

Groundworks began on the site on the outskirts of the city in August 2018 but further work stopped as the project awaited more funding.

City have not played a league game since 27 October because of Covid-19, with officials suggesting the season could be declared null and void as clubs struggle to fulfil fixtures amid the pandemic.

Last season's results were also annulled with Truro leading the Southern Premier League South at the time and the club are currently in fourth place having played eight league games this season.