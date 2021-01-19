Plymouth Argyle ended 2020 with a run of just two wins in 11 games, but are unbeaten so far in 2021

Ryan Lowe has told his Plymouth Argyle squad to have more belief in themselves after their victory at Sunderland.

The Pilgrims came away from the English Football League's longest away journey of more than 400 miles with a 2-1 win.

The result lifted the Pilgrims to 11th League One and extended their unbeaten run to four games in all competitions.

"I've said to the group in there start believing and have that bit of belief about you and what you want to do and where you want to go," said Rowe.

"When we've got that belief and determination it does take you places.

"We're not getting too carried away, we had a good start, we had a bit of a blip, and now we're in a bit of a good run of form."

Argyle will face Premier League side Sheffield United in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday having beaten second-tier Huddersfield Town in the last round.

Lewis impresses on full debut

Adam Lewis is on loan at Argyle from reigning world and English champions Liverpool until the end of the season

On-loan Liverpool defender Adam Lewis needed just 11 minutes of his first league start in England to get on the scoresheet for the Pilgrims at The Stadium of Light.

Lowe says the 21-year-old left-back has impressed him with how he has applied himself in less than a week at Home Park.

"Credit where credit's due," said Rowe. "He's only been with us a short while but he's listened, he's learning every day.

"He's come from a football club that play a different brand and a different way. We play wing-backs and he's gone right in as a wing-back and he knows we want our wing-backs getting into the box to score goals because there's always chances there, and to see the two wing-backs getting a goal was great.

"We didn't plan on playing Adam early on because we know he hasn't played many games and his fitness levels might be a bit different.

"We felt we could use Adam out wide for 60-odd minutes while he played. I'm pleased for him to get his goal, he's a good kid, a good footballer and he'll keep playing and growing with us."