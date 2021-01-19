Last updated on .From the section Newport

Tom King was named in the Wales squad for the first time in November 2019

Newport County goalkeeper Tom King hopes to have set a new world record for the longest goal in football.

The 25-year-old scored as the Exiles drew 1-1 at Cheltenham Town on Tuesday.

His goal-kick was picked up in the wind, catching out Robins keeper Josh Griffiths before sailing into the net.

"Someone mentioned to me straight after the game that they think it might be the longest goal ever so I'll definitely get that checked out," King told BBC Radio Wales.

Asmir Begovic holds the world record for his November 2013 effort for Stoke City against Southampton.

It took until September 2014 for Begovic's effort - measured at 91.9m (301ft 6in) - to claim its place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

King's effort went viral on social media and he joked he would take a measuring tape back to Cheltenham.

But he says camaraderie with a fellow goalkeeper prevented any outlandish celebrations of his opener in the 1-1 draw.

"There was no celebration - I'd never do that to another goalie. I've not meant it and I think we have that kind of unwritten rule, that secret goalkeeper's union that people talk about so I'd never do that," said King.

"I'd never celebrate, but I'm just happy that I could help the team, really."