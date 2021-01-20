Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Doctors already test players for possible concussion when they suffer a suspected head injury

The Premier League has formally agreed to trial the use of permanent concussion substitutes.

Clubs approved the trial during a shareholders meeting on Wednesday, although there is no start date yet.

The trial will begin when the "implementation of the reporting processes" has been resolved.

The new rule means up to two permanent substitutions can be made in the event of head injuries, even if all replacements have already been used.

To avoid potential abuse of the rule, opposition teams will also be able to make a change at the same time.

The International Football Association Board (Ifab), the body that makes and approves the laws of football, approved the trials of concussion substitutes at a meeting in December.

Fifa has already announced it will trial substitutions for actual or suspected concussion at the Club World Cup in Qatar later this month.