Frank Vincent played eight times in this season's first loan spell away from Bournemouth at Scunthorpe

Walsall have signed Frank Vincent on loan from Championship side Bournemouth until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder starts his second loan of 2020-21 after spending the first half of the season at fellow League Two side Scunthorpe United.

"I'm buzzing to be joining the Saddlers," said Vincent. "From my time at Scunthorpe I've realised how short the time is to make an impression.

"I'm hoping to help the team win games to get into the play offs," he added.

"I'm going to take more risks in the right areas and express myself on the pitch. I want to help entertain the fans watching at home."

Vincent has also had two loan spells with Torquay United, helping them win the National League South title in 2019 before returning to Plainmoor for a second spell in 2019-20.

He is the Saddlers' third loan signing of the January window following Aston Villa winger Tyreik Wright and Birmingham City striker Jayden Reid.

Darrell Clarke's side are 12th in League Two, four points off a play-off place following Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Morecambe.

