Ellis Simms scored 32 goals in 21 league games for Everton Under-23s in 2018-19

Blackpool have brought striker Ellis Simms in on loan from Everton on a deal until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old forward is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League club but has been involved in Everton's matchday squads.

Simms, who is cleared to play in the FA Cup at Brighton on Saturday, is a regular at under-23 level for the Toffees with eight goals in 12 games.

"He's a player I've been aware of for a few years," said boss Neil Critchley. external-link

"Ellis has an outstanding goal record at under-18 and under-23 level and I believe he's now ready for this step into senior football.

"I'm delighted that he's chosen to sign for us, given that he had a number of options available. He will add something different at the top end of the pitch."

