Ellis Simms: Everton loan striker to Blackpool for rest of the season

Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Ellis Simms
Ellis Simms scored 32 goals in 21 league games for Everton Under-23s in 2018-19

Blackpool have brought striker Ellis Simms in on loan from Everton on a deal until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old forward is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League club but has been involved in Everton's matchday squads.

Simms, who is cleared to play in the FA Cup at Brighton on Saturday, is a regular at under-23 level for the Toffees with eight goals in 12 games.

"He's a player I've been aware of for a few years," said boss Neil Critchley.external-link

"Ellis has an outstanding goal record at under-18 and under-23 level and I believe he's now ready for this step into senior football.

"I'm delighted that he's chosen to sign for us, given that he had a number of options available. He will add something different at the top end of the pitch."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC