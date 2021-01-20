Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Russell Martin is in his first full season as MK Dons boss, having taken over in November 2019

MK Dons boss Russell Martin has been given a one-match touchline ban by the Football Association for using foul and abusive language towards an official.

The Dons manager was charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3 - for foul and abusive language - after being sent off during his side's FA Cup third-round defeat on penalties at Burnley.

Martin, 35, will serve his ban in the home game with Charlton next Tuesday.

Dons currently stand 15th in League One, seven points clear of danger.

An FA statement external-link said Martin, who was also fined £1,500, "used abusive and insulting words towards a match official at the end of normal time".

"His behaviour in failing to leave the field of play and the technical area after subsequently being dismissed amounts to improper conduct," the statement added.