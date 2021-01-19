Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Sokratis scored six goals for the Gunners in the two seasons he played for them

Sokratis Papastathopoulos has left Arsenal after agreeing to end his contract six months early.

Manager Mikel Arteta left the defender, 32, out of his Premier League and Europa League squads for this season.

The Greek, whose deal was due to expire at the end of this season, joined in 2018 from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and made 69 appearances.