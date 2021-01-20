Last updated on .From the section Irish

The race for the Gibson Cup started in October this season due to Covid-19

The Northern Ireland Football League is set to introduce sanctions for clubs that breach Covid-19 guidelines.

Fines or possible docking of points will be used if the rules are not adhered to.

The strengthened coronavirus policy will be introduced as the Irish Premiership returns on Saturday after a two-week circuit breaker due to a rise in positive cases.

Covid-19 testing will be rolled out to all teams on Thursday.

Football's top tier was halted amid growing concerns from players and officials over their safety as case numbers increased rapidly across Northern Ireland.

Fines will be handed out if clubs do not adhere to a list of guidelines which include numbers of agreed match personnel at venues, social distancing and use of face coverings in technical areas as well as misuse of changing rooms and inappropriate use of boardrooms for hospitality.

Clubs can also be penalised if there is continued non-compliance of social distancing in spectator areas when fans return to Irish League grounds.

Points deductions will be considered by an independent panel for what is deemed the most serious breach - if a club fails to provide full disclosure in the event of a positive case.

The Covid-19 testing being introduced this week for teams and officials is funded by NIFL and the Irish FA, with the programme set to run initially for four weeks with a review after three.

The tests will be lateral flow and administered this Thursday, with a 15-30 minute result time. Fines will also be issued for non-compliance of the league's new testing protocol.

It is unclear whether NIFL will also give guidance about goal celebrations, but clubs may be expected to follow the lead of the Premier League teams in England who were instructed last week that handshakes, high fives and hugs must be avoided.