Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool form 'not perfect' but 'not a catastrophe'

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments77

Jurgen Klopp with his head in his hands
Liverpool drew 0-0 with Manchester United on Sunday - a result that meant they have not scored for three matches

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described his side's form as "not perfect" but also said it is "not a catastrophe".

The champions are without a win in four Premier League games and without a goal in three - their worst run since 2015.

But Klopp has called for "calm" after a sequence that has resulted in a drop from the top of the table to fourth.

"I understand the need to talk all the time about it but we cannot change it in a minute," he said on Wednesday.

The Reds host Burnley on Thursday (20:00 GMT kick-off) and could go into that match as many as six points behind the league leaders.

Since thrashing Crystal Palace 7-0 on 19 December, Liverpool have drawn 1-1 at home with West Bromwich Albion and 0-0 away at Newcastle, been beaten 1-0 at Southampton and played out a stalemate with Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds have been weakened by injuries to key defenders this season - with first-choice centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out with long-term knee injuries - but they have also lost their spark in attack, scoring one goal from a combined 62 shots over those past four league matches.

"Someone has to be calm in this situation - it is not a catastrophe. It is not perfect but I saw a lot of good signs again in the Manchester United game. Because we didn't win, nobody was interested.

"We didn't score. That's it. That's all. It's just a job to do and that is what we are working on. We know we are not where we want to be.

"We just fight. People get unhappy with performances when results are not there.

"You can win the game with one lucky strike. We have to play our football to a high level. In the final third, we haven't."

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip could be available for Thursday's game against Burnley after he returned to full training, but Klopp said forward Diogo Jota is still "a few weeks away" from returning from a knee injury.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

78 comments

  • After project restart Liverpool did not hit the same exceptionally high standards as before.
    The start of this season looked promising, until the Villa surprise, and the injury to VvD and later the loss of Jota didn’t help.
    But the front 3 are misfiring for whatever the reasons which is where the key problem lies.

  • Guess it's only good that the rest of the league is of such a poor standard, if I recall what detractors were saying last season.

  • Unfortunately we did a Liverpool and got big headed in the summer about our squad depth and ability which has bitten us on the bum. Cannot criticise the players for performance in the current climate, albeit the odd player has the odd poor game as usual. Can see all players no matter what club have been struggling with the frequency of games and living a lockdown lifestyle (where possible!!)

  • Liverpool should sign Ryan Christie from Glasgow Celtic. He is a top player.

  • I am a massive liverpool fan but it pains me to say this Firmino has to be dropped. He is a liability at the moment

  • It just a case of the season going pear shaped. 2 CBs out forcing mid to protect slow back 4. Thiago not be able to play. JotA now out......but klopp has to change his mid and play Shaq....we are crying out for a CAM....TIME TO CHANGE TEAM TACTICS....earn your manger of world title

  • Buying VvD & Thiago has left them skint, Klopp won't play their young 'uns & can't buy players so Liverpool are up against it...
    Should've bought Mustafi so he could play his mfs in midfield but Klopp is stubborn😂

  • The front 3 need to improve their decision making. The defence is doing its job despite ever changing personel. Midfield will improve with Thiago getting more minutes and more familiar with his team mates. With so much rest between the last couple of games, none of the players are fatigued. It's a confidence issue and they need to find a settled lineup in midfield to help the misfiring attack.

  • A good few years ago my team ran away with the league but even then they went four or five games without a win part way through the season. If Klopp is having a bad run and they're still only a point behind city then he's right not to panic. Judge him at the end of the season (although I think he's still destined for second place).

  • I don't remember Mr Klopp moaning excessively. I fact I think he's been quite realistic. The top four have all got to play each other, and then sustain consistency. Whoever wins after that is the best team. Some of the remarks lately are just plain daft. Then there's the CL and FA Cup to go.

    • hfhno1 replied:
      Are you taking the mickey? Whilst the press hype everything all day every day Klippety takes any chance he gets to moan (No. of subs, too windy, too much/wrong type of snow, not enough subs, not enough recovery time, opposition too negative/physical).
      If he ever gets bored of management he should go work on the railways. Bad winner, even worse loser. But you're right he never moans excessively..

  • Skint!

  • They'll definitely beat Burnley.

  • Defence isn't the problem - attack is. Never thought I'd be saying that after the VVD injury. We are massively missing Jota. Similar to when Mane left for the AFCON in 2017.

    • RememberScarborough replied:
      Disagree - your midfield is the problem. Dumping last season's player of the year back in the defense is daft and they're missing him terribly in the middle of the park. Sort your midfield out and the goals will come because Salah and Mane are too good to miss out.

  • People talk about Van Dijk / Matip retuning helping Henderson, etc return to midfield but I don't think that's the issue.

    Possession stats still well up, no goals being shipped, etc. Think the issue is more Wijnaldum situation (i.e. leaving but getting played despite falling form) and probably some Salah / Mane issues brewing again. It's more a problem of focused motivation for results...

  • I'm a neutral on this. He was probably asked a question and gave what seems a reasonable response. He's basically saying it isn't ideal but not the end of the world. If their situation is desperate then there are whole load of clubs below them that are in a far worse state. I'm sure they would swap situations

  • DON’T PANIC, DON’T PANIC! It’s so tough being one of the top club sides in the world. Try life in League Two.

  • Oh so he wants it to get to catastrophic levels before he figures out that any team serious about winning the league can't do it without solid central defenders...who are ACTUALLY defenders and not Defensive midfielders stepping in to do a patch up job

  • A fair few of our players, although still very decent, are past their peak... Salah, Firmino, Wijnaldum, to a lesser extent Mane... Combine this with the absence of 3 centre halves and Jota plus TAA and Robbo not quite at their best and you have the reasons for our average(by recent standards) results this season

    • Name replied:
      I think this is the main issue. Liverpool managed to bring together a lot of players in the form of their lives for the last couple of seasons. But it can quite quickly turn to an average side if you don't keep replenishing it with younger players. Salah is still good but not the unplayable striker he was recently.

  • Am sure the draw specialist will be able to get another 0-0 at home to Burnley .

  • Having to play midfielders as defenders has such an effect on the team. Means we can’t create as many chances and our fullbacks may not feel as comfortable pushing forward if there’s not strong support to defend on. We do need a striker but we’ve been through bad runs before and came through it.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC