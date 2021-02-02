Last updated on .From the section Football

Liverpool scored in the 99th minute against Flamengo to win the 2019 Club World Cup

Fifa Club World Cup Dates: 4-11 February Coverage: Watch all the matches on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app, with selected games on the BBC Red Button.

The BBC has more live football to enjoy as every match of the delayed 2020 Fifa Club World Cup will be available to watch.

The competition, which takes place 4-11 February in Qatar, was moved from its original December date because of Covid-19 restrictions.

European representatives Bayern Munich won the Champions League in August, and the pandemic has affected the conclusion of other continental championships.

Liverpool lifted the trophy in 2019 when Roberto Firmino struck in extra time to hand Jurgen Klopp's side victory over Brazilian champions Flamengo.

All matches will be broadcast on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app and the BBC Red Button.

Who are the teams taking part?

The Club World Cup is an annual tournament featuring the champions of different continents, with Qatar once again hosting the competition as a test run for the country's 2022 World Cup duties.

Bayern Munich booked their slot by beating Paris Saint-Germain in a tightly contested Champions League final in Lisbon.

Joining the German club will be Egypt's Al Ahly, Mexican outfit Tigres UANL, Doha-based Al-Duhail and South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai.

Palmeiras will enter as South America's representatives after winning the 2020 Copa Libertadores by beating fellow Brazilian side Santos in the final on 30 January.

Auckland City, champions in New Zealand, will not be taking part because of the coronavirus pandemic.

How does the tournament work?

With the withdrawal of Auckland City, no first-round matches will take place this year.

Instead, host team Al-Duhail will enter the Club World Cup in the second round, along with three other teams.

The second-round fixtures will determine who faces seeded teams Bayern Munich and Palmeiras in the semi-finals.

The final will take place at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Thursday, 11 February at 18:00 GMT.

How to watch on the BBC - full match schedule

All times GMT and subject to change

Thursday, 4 February

Tigres v Ulsan, 13:50-16:00, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (replay,19:30-21:40, BBC Red Button)

Al-Duhail v Al Ahly, 17:20-19:30, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Sunday, 7 February

Semi-final

Palmeiras v Tigres/Ulsan, 17:50-20:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Monday, 8 February

Semi-final

Al-Duhail/Al Ahly v Bayern Munich, 17:50-20:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Thursday, 11 February

Third-place play-off

TBC v TBC, 15:00-17:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Final

TBC v TBC, 17:50-20:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app