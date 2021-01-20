Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

St Johnstone put out statement to 'correct any wrongs' - Davidson

Scottish League Cup semi-final: St Johnstone v Hibernian Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 23 January Time: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

St Johnstone players will go down in history if they can beat Hibernian to reach the Scottish League Cup final, says manager Callum Davidson.

The Perth side have yet to win the competition in their 137-year history, but have reached the final twice previously in 1969 and 1998.

They take on Hibs at Hampden on Saturday, with the winner facing St Mirren or Livingston.

"It's something you get remembered for," said Davidson.

"At a club like St Johnstone, I think it's really important for myself and the players to ask 'can we get to a final?' Do opportunities come along that often? No, they don't.

"The players know the importance of the game for the club and for themselves. They're all in the shop window. We've got a lot of good young players in the squad and they all want to improve."

Davidson was part of the management team when Tommy Wright's side won the Scottish Cup in 2014.

And, with holders Celtic and Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers both out of the League Cup, he acknowledges the chances of his side lifting the trophy have increased.

"You think 'oh, you have a little chance'," said Davidson. "But I don't think you can get carried away or think too far ahead.

"The two biggest teams in the country are out, who've dominated the cups - well Celtic have anyway - for the past four years. And Rangers are obviously performing at a high level.

"There is a wee air of hope. Hopefully we can perform on Saturday so that it gives us an opportunity later on in the season."