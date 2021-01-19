Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Tyreke Johnson made one Premier League substitute appearance and played twice in the FA Cup for Southampton

Gillingham have signed Southampton winger Tyreke Johnson on a permanent deal following a brief loan spell.

The 22-year-old moved to the League One club on loan just under a fortnight ago and started one game for the Gills against Burton Albion on 9 January.

Johnson had made only three first-team appearances for Premier League club Southampton since making his senior debut against Arsenal in December 2018.

Gillingham have not disclosed the length of Johnson's deal at the club.

