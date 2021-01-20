Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Melanie Leupolz's first-half strike was her second goal for Chelsea since arriving in the close season

Substitutes Guro Reiten and Sophie Ingle scored in extra-time as holders Chelsea reached the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with a dramatic 4-2 victory over Manchester City.

Super League leaders Chelsea led through Melanie Leupolz's rasping shot.

City replied and looked set to progress when Lauren Hemp's fine finish added to Chloe Kelly's goal for a late 2-1 lead.

But a stunning Niamh Charles volley levelled matters on 89 minutes and Chelsea ruthlessly wrapped up the win.

Emma Hayes's WSL table-toppers will face either West Ham or Championship side Durham, who meet on Thursday, in the last four.

Second-tier Leicester City will play Bristol City in the other semi-final.

More to follow.