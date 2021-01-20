Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Bradford City have signed forward Danny Rowe from League Two rivals Oldham Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old has agreed an initial 18-month contract with the Bantams after scoring for Oldham against them in the FA Cup in November.

He spent six prolific years in non-league football with AFC Fylde before joining the Latics in January 2020.

"Danny brings a real goalscoring threat to our frontline," said interim Bradford boss Mark Trueman. external-link

"He has been on our radar since long before the window opened, and turned down several other offers from across the division to be here."

Rowe could be in line to make his Bradford debut at Cambridge United on Saturday.

