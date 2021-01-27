Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur20:00LiverpoolLiverpool
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring against Spurs
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has scored in four of his past five league games against Spurs

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham defender Ben Davies is a doubt with a calf injury sustained during the FA Cup win over Wycombe, while Matt Doherty could also miss out.

Head coach Jose Mourinho, who hinted at further injuries to unnamed players, confirmed that Dele Alli is unavailable because of a tendon problem.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could return after missing his side's past two games with a muscle strain.

He is back in full training, along with Joel Matip, who will also be assessed.

Defender Matip missed Sunday's FA Cup defeat by Manchester United, but that was thought to be merely precautionary.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool were much better in Sunday's FA Cup tie against Manchester United. Yes, they lost, but Mohamed Salah was back among the goals and there seemed to be more energy about the whole side.

They looked a bit more like their old selves in midfield and attack, and manager Jurgen Klopp will take lots of encouragement from the way they played.

This is another tough game for them, although I would be surprised if it is as open as Sunday's game - Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is hardly going to throw everything at Liverpool, regardless of their poor form.

I do not think a draw would be a disaster for either side but, for Liverpool in particular, it is important they do not lose.

Prediction: 1-1

Jose Mourinho has won just two of his 12 matches as a manager against Jurgen Klopp

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Liverpool are on a run of six successive victories against Tottenham in all competitions and have lost only once in the past 18 meetings.
  • They could win six consecutive top-flight matches against Spurs for the first time.
  • This is the first time Tottenham and Liverpool have met on a Thursday in the top flight. Liverpool have beaten Spurs on every other day of the week.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham are unbeaten in their past eight fixtures, half of which have come in cup competitions (W6, D2).
  • Spurs have 33 points after 18 league matches, four more than at the halfway stage of last season.
  • They have led for a league-high 850 minutes this season, and have not lost any of the 12 league games in which they scored first (W7, D5).
  • Son Heung-min and Harry Kane have both scored 12 league goals for Tottenham this season. None of their team-mates has scored more than three.
  • Nine of Son's 12 Premier League goals have been set up by Kane - a 10th assist would set a new competition record.
  • Jose Mourinho is unbeaten in all six of his Premier League home matches as a manager against the reigning champions (W4, D2), winning the last three.

Liverpool

  • Liverpool's solitary victory in their past seven games came in the FA Cup against a youthful Villa team comprised entirely of debutants.
  • The Reds are yet to score a league goal in 2021, having failed to find the net in their last four top-flight matches.
  • Liverpool have won just one of their eight most recent Premier League away games (D5, L2).
  • They are in danger of losing consecutive Premier League fixtures for the first time since 2015 under Brendan Rodgers.
  • Mohamed Salah is the Premier League's 13-goal leading scorer this season but he has gone five top-flight appearances without adding to his tally.
  • Roberto Firmino has scored in four of his past five Premier League matches against Spurs, scoring the winner in three of those games.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City19125236132341
2Man Utd19124336251140
3Leicester19122535211438
4West Ham2010553024635
5Liverpool1997337221534
6Tottenham1896333171633
7Everton1710252821732
8Arsenal209382620630
9Aston Villa1792631181329
10Chelsea1985633231029
11Southampton198562724329
12Leeds198293235-326
13Crystal Palace206592436-1223
14Wolves196492129-822
15Burnley185491022-1219
16Newcastle2054111934-1519
17Brighton193882229-717
18Fulham1826101527-1212
19West Brom2025131548-3311
20Sheff Utd1912161032-225
