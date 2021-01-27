Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has scored in four of his past five league games against Spurs

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham defender Ben Davies is a doubt with a calf injury sustained during the FA Cup win over Wycombe, while Matt Doherty could also miss out.

Head coach Jose Mourinho, who hinted at further injuries to unnamed players, confirmed that Dele Alli is unavailable because of a tendon problem.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could return after missing his side's past two games with a muscle strain.

He is back in full training, along with Joel Matip, who will also be assessed.

Defender Matip missed Sunday's FA Cup defeat by Manchester United, but that was thought to be merely precautionary.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool were much better in Sunday's FA Cup tie against Manchester United. Yes, they lost, but Mohamed Salah was back among the goals and there seemed to be more energy about the whole side.

They looked a bit more like their old selves in midfield and attack, and manager Jurgen Klopp will take lots of encouragement from the way they played.

This is another tough game for them, although I would be surprised if it is as open as Sunday's game - Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is hardly going to throw everything at Liverpool, regardless of their poor form.

I do not think a draw would be a disaster for either side but, for Liverpool in particular, it is important they do not lose.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are on a run of six successive victories against Tottenham in all competitions and have lost only once in the past 18 meetings.

They could win six consecutive top-flight matches against Spurs for the first time.

This is the first time Tottenham and Liverpool have met on a Thursday in the top flight. Liverpool have beaten Spurs on every other day of the week.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are unbeaten in their past eight fixtures, half of which have come in cup competitions (W6, D2).

Spurs have 33 points after 18 league matches, four more than at the halfway stage of last season.

They have led for a league-high 850 minutes this season, and have not lost any of the 12 league games in which they scored first (W7, D5).

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane have both scored 12 league goals for Tottenham this season. None of their team-mates has scored more than three.

Nine of Son's 12 Premier League goals have been set up by Kane - a 10th assist would set a new competition record.

Jose Mourinho is unbeaten in all six of his Premier League home matches as a manager against the reigning champions (W4, D2), winning the last three.

Liverpool