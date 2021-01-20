Last updated on .From the section Scottish

"I've been concerned about my position for a long time," says under-pressure Celtic manager Neil Lennon, who adds that there has been a lack of "balance" in coverage of the club's ailing campaign. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers target Fashion Sakala is rated a perfect fit for the Scottish Premiership leaders by former Hearts loanee Toby Sibbick, who played alongside the versatile forward during a spell at Belgian side Oostende. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers have ruled themselves out of making a pre-contract move for Preston defender Ben Davies. (PA via Scotsman external-link )

Scottish football's Joint Response Group has written to every Premiership club after Celtic boss Neil Lennon complained about dressing-room Covid-19 protocols. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Antwerp's problems are mounting ahead of their Europa League tie with Rangers as record signing Benson Manuel looks set to leave. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone close in on a new signing - and he might go straight into Saturday's Betfred Cup semi-final with Hibernian at Hampden. (Courier) external-link

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson believes the Perth side have "shut the door" on Neil Lennon's claims concerning the club's adherence to coronavirus protocols. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Walsall have rejected an approach from Hearts for striker Elijah Adebayo, with the 23-year-old out of contract in the summer. (Express & Star) external-link