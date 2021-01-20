QPR: Tom Carroll set to miss three months with knee ligament damage
QPR midfielder Tom Carroll is set to be out of action for three months after tearing knee ligaments.
The 28-year-old was injured in Rangers' victory at Luton on 12 January and had surgery on Saturday.
Carroll re-joined QPR in September on a one-year deal having been without a club since January when his contract at Swansea City was terminated.
The former Tottenham Hotspur player has made 24 appearances in all competitions this season for Rangers.