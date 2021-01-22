Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sportscene will bring you all the best of the SPFL action again this weekend.

Arbroath v Dundee in the Championship is on Friday on BBC Scotland (19:30 GMT), with Leanne Crichton and James McFadden.

It continues with Sportscene results the next day (16:00) on BBC One and Sportscene on BBC Scotland (19:30) with Crichton and Steven Thompson

Then Crichton joins Neil McCann for highlights on Saturday (19:30) with a repeat on BBC One Scotland at 00:30.

Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland will cover all the action - and you can listen to Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan both days from midday.

There will also be live coverage of all the weekend's football on the BBC Sport website and app, with highlights to follow.