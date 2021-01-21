Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Alex Revell took over as Stevenage manager in February 2020

Stevenage have signed teenage striker Jacob Bancroft from National League South side Oxford City.

Bancroft. 19, came through the academy set-up at Swindon Town and joined Oxford in September 2020.

Stevenage manager Alex Revell told the club's website external-link Bancroft was "an exciting prospect".

"He has shown in the National League South that he has talent. We need to develop that talent. We are excited to work with him."

As part of the deal Luis Fernandez has moved in the opposite direction, joining the Hoops on loan until the end of the season.

