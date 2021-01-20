Last updated on .From the section Bury

The fight to bring football back to Bury

The administrator's report into Bury FC says six parties are interested in the club, with three making offers.

The Shakers were expelled from the English Football League in August 2019 after a proposed takeover collapsed.

Since then they have been without a league and owner Steve Dale put the club into administration in November.

The report also claims the Football Association would be "amenable" to allowing them to join the non-league pyramid at steps 1-3.

In July 2020, the FA rejected Bury's application to join the fifth and sixth-tier National League system for the 2020-21 season because of the club's "financial resources, ownership and insolvency status".

The report, carried out by insolvency practitioner Steven Wiseglass from the firm Inquesta, does not name the three parties to have submitted an offer for the club.

BBC Radio Manchester reports, however, that local businessman David Hilton says he is close to a deal with Dale, who remains the club's largest shareholder.

Fans of the Shakers set up a new club called Bury AFC, who were given a place in the 10th-tier North West Counties League Division One North for this season.

Prior to the suspension of "non-elite" football earlier this month following the rise in Covid-19 cases, the phoenix club had been four points clear at the top of their division.