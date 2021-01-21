Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

A well wrapped up Jack Ross keeps an eye on Hibs training on Thursday

Scottish League Cup semi-final: St Johnstone v Hibernian Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date : Saturday, 23 January Time : 17:30 GMT Coverage : Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross is urging his players to learn from recent Hampden pain as they meet St Johnstone for a place in the League Cup final.

A win over the Perth club on Saturday would take Hibs to their first final since lifting the 2016 Scottish Cup.

In October, the Edinburgh side suffered an extra-time defeat against city rivals Hearts at the national stadium in the last four of the Scottish Cup.

"The first thing is to not have that feeling we had back then," said Ross.

"It hurts and it's sore. That may sound very obvious, the rawness of that is felt very acutely by those that are involved at the coal face. We want to have the elation of reaching the final and that's a big driver.

"We have had that experience of playing in the national stadium. The few people in the stadium are so far away and there is no noise whatsoever. It's slightly eerie but we have experienced it."

Ross is boosted by the return of goalkeeper Ofir Marciano, while midfielders Joe Newell and Kyle Magennis are also fit again.

New arrivals Jackson Irvine and Chris Cadden featured in last weekend's 2-0 win over Kilmarnock and will be in the squad.

Hibs are unbeaten in their last five meetings with St Johnstone but games are usually tight.

The teams drew 2-2 at Easter Road in November, and a stoppage-time penalty gave Ross' side a league win at McDiarmid Park in August.

Having last triumphed in the League Cup in 2007, Hibs were beaten finalists in 2016 and lost to eventual winners Celtic at the semi-final stage last season.

"One of the clear ambitions we've had this campaign is to win silverware, so we have put expectancy on ourselves," explained Ross.

"Now we are in another semi-final it's about another step towards achieving that ambition.

"The record in reaching semi-finals is terrific but it's about getting to the next stage. We completely understand the significance of this game. It is huge and the players are really excited."