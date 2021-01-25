Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Jack Wilshere made his first appearance since re-joining Bournemouth as a substitute in the 1-0 defeat by Derby on 1

Jack Wilshere is relishing the chance to reacquaint himself with the FA Cup when Bournemouth host League Two Crawley on Tuesday.

The former Arsenal midfielder joined the Championship side last week on a deal until the end of the season.

Wilshere has not played in the competition since the 2015 final, when Arsenal beat Aston Villa 4-0.

"It has been a while since I was involved in the FA Cup," the 29-year-old said.

"I love the FA Cup. When I was a younger player that was an opportunity for me to try and work my way into the Premier League team.

"[Former Arsenal boss] Arsene Wenger was always good at that, but now I am at a different stage of my career and I'm looking to try and get minutes to prove my fitness."

This tie was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday but was last week put back to Tuesday after a coronavirus outbreak at Crawley, who produced one of the biggest shocks of the previous round by beating Premier League Leeds.

The winner of Tuesday's game will play Burnley in the fifth round.