Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

With four Scottish Premiership sides involved in League Cup semi-final action this weekend, only two league fixtures remain - but they are potentially important ones.

Leaders Rangers have the chance to move 23 points clear of foundering reigning champions Celtic when they entertain a Ross County side who have lifted themselves off the bottom into 10th place under new manager John Hughes.

Also on Saturday, fourth-top Aberdeen can leapfrog Hibernian - with another game in hand to come - as they take on Motherwell. The visitors are still looking for a first win under their new manager, Graham Alexander, following two draws.

Aberdeen v Motherwell (15:00 GMT)

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie will be missing for a couple of weeks with an injury picked up in Sunday's 4-1 defeat by Ross County. Wing-back Jonny Hayes is a doubt having being on crutches until Wednesday after coming off in the same game.

However, centre-half Ash Taylor has trained after overcoming his weekend knock, while left-back Greg Leigh and forward Connor McLennan are available after injury, and attacker Ryan Hedges returns from suspension.

Motherwell's new signing, forward Harry Smith, is in the visitors' squad and fellow loanee Jake Hastie is available after the winger sat out the draw with parent club Rangers.

Liam Grimshaw, Mark O'Hara (both illness), Trevor Carson, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly, Scott Fox (all knee) and Christopher Long (muscular injury) are out.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "I understand criticism, I expect it, I am used to it and the players are used to it as well when you don't get the results expected of us. There is no hiding away from it, but the majority of other clubs would look at our consistency as something that you work towards."

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "Our first-half performance against Rangers last weekend is the template for everything we want to be going forward, regardless of the opposition. We won't always reach those heights but we'll always strive for that."

Did you know? Motherwell have gone 12 games without a win, seven at home, and Aberdeen three, but the Dons have not scored in three matches against the visitors, who have won their last two trips to Pittodrie.

Rangers v Ross County (15:00)

Midfielder Ryan Jack and striker Kemar Roofe could return from injury for Rangers. Jack is back after a two month lay-off with a knee problem while Roofe's quad issue will be assessed.

However, George Edmundson (hernia), Scott Arfield (ankle) and long-term knee-injury victim Nikola Katic remain sidelined.

Stephen Kelly drops out of the visitors' squad, with the on-loan midfielder unable to play against his parent club. Striker Ross Stewart and defender Callum Morris could return after injury but Carl Tremarco is not yet ready. New signing Mohamed Maouche has to self-isolate while Tom Grivosti (hamstring) is still out.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: : "I was told this week that Saturday is my 150th game. It's a journey that I've enjoyed immensely. I'm certainly in a better place for what I've learned from the experience so far. I want to improve and push myself to become a better manager."

Ross County manager John Hughes: "Rangers play football the way it should be played. They keep the ball, you don't get a touch of it. So we will be right up against it, but as a player it cannot faze you, it has to inspire you."

Did you know? County have yet to beat Rangers in 14 meetings and have lost eight in a row since a 1-1 draw at Ibrox in February 2017, failing to score in the latest five.

