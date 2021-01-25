Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Edinson Cavani and Son Heung-min have topped the ratings for their respective sides this season

The majority of Premier League clubs are at the halfway point in their season and the pressure is building at both ends of the table.

But which players have impressed the most with their performances so far?

You have been judging the players using the BBC Sport Player Rater in our match reports all season.

We have taken a look through the results to see the players with the highest average mark for each team.

To be considered, a player has to have had made at least six appearances for their side in 2020-21.

Arsenal

Kieran Tierney - 6

A man who warms up in the snow with a T-shirt on and no hat or gloves has to be the player of the season so far, yes?

Left-back Tierney has impressed in an Arsenal side struggling to showcase their best form on a consistent basis. Solid and dependable at the back and contributing a superb goal and two further assists.

Top three average marks: Tierney (6), Bukayo Saka (5.85), Bernd Leno (5.48).

Aston Villa

Jack Grealish - 7.33

There was only one man who was going to top the ratings for Villa up until now and that is Grealish.

The England midfielder has not only been the star of his own team, but one of the best players in the top flight too, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in 18 games.

Top three average marks: Grealish (7.33), Emiliano Martinez (7), Ollie Watkins (6.68).

Brighton

Tariq Lamptey - 6.87

Graham Potter's side languish at the wrong end of the table but full-back Lamptey's exploits have seen him linked external-link with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

But the England Under-21s defender has signed a new deal with the club after establishing himself as a regular since joining from Chelsea for a bargain £4m last January.

Top three average marks: Lamptey (6.87), Adam Lallana (6.35), Robert Sanchez (6.16).

Burnley

Ben Mee - 6.36

Burnley have been looking over their shoulders too and it is captain and centre-back Mee who has topped the ratings so far for the Clarets.

The defender missed the start of the season but has contributed to six clean sheets in 12 games since his return, which is impressive for a side sitting just above the relegation zone.

Top three average marks: Mee (6.36), James Tarkowski (6.33), Nick Pope (6.24)

Chelsea

Olivier Giroud has nine goals for Chelsea this season

Olivier Giroud - 6.06

France striker Giroud has scored nine goals this season and is the only Blues player with an average rating above six.

It highlights the drop in form Chelsea have had this season, with a big question mark hanging over boss Frank Lampard.

Top three average marks: Giroud, (6.06), N'Golo Kante (5.94), Hakim Ziyech (5.93).

Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze - 6.42

Many have tipped England Under-21s midfielder Eze to be a star of the future and his performances for Palace since joining from Queens Park Rangers in the summer have shown why.

Eze has added spark to a functional Roy Hodgson team, contributing two goals and two assists this campaign.

Top three average marks: Eze (6.42), Tyrick Mitchell (6.26), Wilfried Zaha (6.25).

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 6.69

There is a long way to go in a funny old season and Everton may still have a say in the title race.

What is certain, though, is that manager Carlo Ancelotti will be relying on the goalscoring exploits of Calvert-Lewin to fire them up the table, with the England forward netting 15 times so far in all competitions.

Top three average marks: Calvert-Lewin (6.69), James Rodriguez (6.48), Richarlison (6.44).

Fulham

Ademola Lookman - 6.48

Fulham remain in the relegation zone, but have shown signs they can claw themselves out of trouble and Lookman looks a shrewd loan signing.

The English winger will need to add to his tally of three goals and three assists if the Cottagers are to stay in the top flight.

Top three average marks: Lookman (6.48), Joachim Andersen (6.36), Alphonse Areola (6.34).

Leeds United

Kalvin Phillips - 6.78

A fixture in the Leeds midfield and becoming a regular at international level for England too, Phillips tops the ratings for Marcelo Bielsa's men.

The 25-year-old has had an 86% passing accuracy so far and contributed two assists for his side.

Top three average marks: Phillips (6.78), Illan Meslier (6.54), Pablo Hernandez (6.54).

Leicester City

Castagne joined Leicester in the summer from Atalanta

Timothy Castagne - 6.94

Castagne has been an excellent signing for Brendan Rodgers and one of Leicester's most consistent performers in the title race.

The Belgium defender has missed a portion of the season through injury, but one goal and three assists so far in his debut campaign is a decent return.

Top three average marks: Castagne (6.94), Wilfred Ndidi (6.9), Marc Albrighton (6.85).

Liverpool

Diogo Jota - 6.58

Champions Liverpool are faltering this season and their usually prolific front three have not been at their best, with the Reds going four straight league games without scoring a goal in January.

And they have missed summer signing Jota, who had scored nine goals in 17 games before suffering an injury in December.

Top three average marks: Jota (6.58), Sadio Mane (6.28), Alisson (6.13).

Manchester City

John Stones - 6.62

From being an outcast to becoming one of the first names on the City teamsheet, what a turnaround in form Stones has produced.

An England recall has also been mentioned for the centre-back, who has stood out alongside summer signing Ruben Dias in the Premier League's meanest defence, conceding just 13 goals.

Top three average marks: Stones (6.62), Kevin de Bruyne (6.38), Ilkay Gundogan (6.15).

Manchester United

Edinson Cavani - 6.38

One of the signings of the season? Uruguayan Cavani joined United on a free transfer after leaving Paris St-Germain and it looks to be a masterstroke by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as his side launch an unexpected title challenge.

Cavani pips midfielder and talisman Bruno Fernandes in the Player Rater, after scoring five goals and providing two assists this season.

Top three average marks: Cavani (6.38), Fernandes (6.21), Juan Mata (6.14).

Newcastle United

Karl Darlow - 6.36

Newcastle are going the wrong way and the pressure on manager Steve Bruce continues to grow, but where would the Magpies be without goalkeeper Darlow?

An England call-up has been mooted for the 30-year-old, who has made 70 saves so far in 2020-21, the second most by a Premier League goalkeeper.

Top three average marks: Darlow (6.36), Callum Wilson (5.94), Allan Saint-Maximin (5.59).

Sheffield United

Oliver Burke - 5.19

Just one victory from their 19 games this season leaves bottom side Sheffield United with a mountain to climb.

Energetic forward Burke tops the Player Rater for the Blades, despite having failed to score all season. The rating of 5.19 reflects that.

Top three average marks: Burke (5.19), David McGoldrick (5.13), Billy Sharp (5.11).

Southampton

Danny Ings is the player with the highest average mark on BBC Sport's Player Rater

Danny Ings - 7.47

Striker Ings was firing in the early part of the season as Southampton went top of the table, but his progress has been halted since suffering a knee injury.

The former Liverpool and Burnley forward has netted seven goals in 14 games this season.

Top three average marks: Ings (7.47), Jannik Vestergaard (7.33), James Ward-Prowse (7.17).

Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min - 6.48

Son edges out strike partner Harry Kane as the highest-scoring Tottenham man in the Player Rater.

The South Korean has been in superb form this season, scoring 12 goals and laying on a further six.

Top three average marks: Son (6.48), Kane (6.36), Giovani lo Celso (5.88).

West Bromwich Albion

Sam Johnstone - 5.92

Do West Brom have hope under Sam Allardyce? The Baggies picked up just their second victory of the season when they won at Wolves recently and have given themselves a fighting chance.

Goalkeeper Johnstone has starred so far, making 78 saves - the most in the top flight - and producing heroic performances to help claim unlikely points at Manchester City and Liverpool.

Top three average marks: Johnstone (5.92), Conor Gallagher (5.6), Hal Robson-Kanu (5.51).

West Ham United

Michail Antonio has five goals for West Ham this season

Michail Antonio - 7.42

Bustling forward Antonio was back on the goalscoring trail following a spell out with injury and took his season tally to five in January.

With club record signing Sebastien Haller having left, manager David Moyes will be relying on Antonio to find the net if they are to maintain their position in the top half of the league.

Top three average marks: Antonio (7.42), Vladimir Coufal (6.93), Declan Rice (6.9).

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Raul Jimenez - 6.71

Mexican striker Jimenez suffered a horrific fractured skull but his importance to Wolves is underlined by the fact he remains the club's joint top scorer with four goals.

Nuno Espirito Santo's team have not been at their best this season and will need someone to step up to push Jimenez as their highest scorer in the Player Rater.

Top three average marks: Jimenez (6.71), Daniel Podence (6.64), Pedro Neto (6.51).