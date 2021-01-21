Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Derek Adams has led Morecambe to 10 wins from 22 games and eighth position in League Two so far this season

Morecambe boss Derek Adams has been charged with improper conduct after his sending off during their League Two draw with Walsall on Tuesday.

Adams was dismissed in the 87th minute after protesting against referee Graham Salisbury's decision not to award a penalty to the Shrimps.

The incident came after Aaron Wildig went down as the hosts chased a winner.

The 45-year-old has until Tuesday to respond after being charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.