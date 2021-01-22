Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Joel Randall made his League Two debut just over a year ago

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has played down suggestions that highly-rated winger Joel Randall could leave the club this month.

Charlton Athletic reportedly bid £300,000 for the 21-year-old, who is currently sidelined with an injury.

Randall has been linked with a number of other clubs after breaking into the side this season.

"I expect him to be our player at the end of this window," Taylor told BBC Radio Devon.

Randall has scored eight goals in 27 appearances this season having come up through the club's highly-rated youth academy which has produced players including Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Wales international Ethan Ampadu.

"There has been interest, but we've got a certain valuation for Joel and that's one which reflects what he's done so far this season, and what he'll do in the future as well," added Taylor.

"We know he's going to be a top, top player, but I expect him to be our player unless something very worthwhile comes in."