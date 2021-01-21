Eibar v Atlético Madrid

EibarEibar20:30Atl MadridAtlético Madrid
Last updated on .From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Atl Madrid
|16
|13
|2
|1
|31
|6
|25
|41
|2
|Real Madrid
|18
|11
|4
|3
|30
|15
|15
|37
|3
|Barcelona
|18
|10
|4
|4
|37
|17
|20
|34
|4
|Villarreal
|19
|8
|9
|2
|28
|19
|9
|33
|5
|Sevilla
|18
|10
|3
|5
|23
|16
|7
|33
|6
|Real Sociedad
|19
|8
|6
|5
|29
|16
|13
|30
|7
|Granada
|19
|8
|4
|7
|23
|31
|-8
|28
|8
|Real Betis
|19
|8
|2
|9
|24
|32
|-8
|26
|9
|Cádiz
|19
|6
|6
|7
|17
|24
|-7
|24
|10
|Getafe
|18
|6
|5
|7
|16
|18
|-2
|23
|11
|Celta Vigo
|19
|6
|5
|8
|23
|30
|-7
|23
|12
|Levante
|18
|5
|7
|6
|25
|26
|-1
|22
|13
|Ath Bilbao
|18
|6
|3
|9
|21
|22
|-1
|21
|14
|Valencia
|19
|4
|7
|8
|24
|26
|-2
|19
|15
|Eibar
|18
|4
|7
|7
|15
|18
|-3
|19
|16
|Real Valladolid
|19
|4
|7
|8
|18
|27
|-9
|19
|17
|Alavés
|19
|4
|6
|9
|17
|25
|-8
|18
|18
|Osasuna
|19
|4
|6
|9
|16
|27
|-11
|18
|19
|Elche
|17
|3
|8
|6
|16
|23
|-7
|17
|20
|Huesca
|19
|1
|9
|9
|14
|29
|-15
|12