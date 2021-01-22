Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Janoi Donacien started his career with Aston Villa

Fleetwood have signed Ipswich Town defender Janoi Donacien on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has only featured three times for Paul Lambert's Portman Road side this season.

The former Accrington player could make his debut against Wigan on Saturday.

"I got a really good vibe from (caretaker manager) Simon Wiles, the way he wants to play, and where he sees the club going forward," he told the club website. external-link

