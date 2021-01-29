League Two
ColchesterColchester United0ScunthorpeScunthorpe United1

Colchester United v Scunthorpe United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gerken
  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Smith
  • 3Bramall
  • 14Chilvers
  • 24Stevenson
  • 7Senior
  • 23Poku
  • 11Harriott
  • 10Brown

Substitutes

  • 4Lapslie
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 9Oteh
  • 21Clampin
  • 29George
  • 33Marshall
  • 39Folivi

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 33Howard
  • 25Rowe
  • 6Onariase
  • 3Taft
  • 12Brown
  • 8Gilliead
  • 23Karacan
  • 22Beestin
  • 14Green
  • 11Eisa
  • 9Loft

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 4Bedeau
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 18Hallam
  • 20Spence
  • 38O'Malley
  • 45McAtee
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Match Stats

Home TeamColchesterAway TeamScunthorpe
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Colchester United 0, Scunthorpe United 1. Alfie Beestin (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Loft.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Devarn Green (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Loft with a headed pass.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge25126738231542
2Forest Green2411853122941
3Morecambe2412573333041
4Cheltenham24117634231140
5Newport2311753425940
6Carlisle21123632201239
7Salford24108631191238
8Tranmere2411583130138
9Exeter2399544301436
10Leyton Orient24113103427736
11Walsall2581163233-135
12Crawley229763428634
13Mansfield2471163230232
14Scunthorpe26102142834-632
15Oldham2594123945-631
16Colchester2571082834-631
17Port Vale2685133439-529
18Bradford237792326-328
19Bolton2477102837-928
20Harrogate2476112631-527
21Barrow2358103032-223
22Stevenage2341091725-822
23Grimsby2556141943-2421
24Southend2555151639-2320
View full League Two table

