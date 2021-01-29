Colchester United v Scunthorpe United

Goal! Colchester United 0, Scunthorpe United 1. Alfie Beestin (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Loft.
ColchesterColchester United0ScunthorpeScunthorpe United1
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 4-4-1-1
Goal! Colchester United 0, Scunthorpe United 1. Alfie Beestin (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Loft.
Attempt saved. Devarn Green (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Loft with a headed pass.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cambridge
|25
|12
|6
|7
|38
|23
|15
|42
|2
|Forest Green
|24
|11
|8
|5
|31
|22
|9
|41
|3
|Morecambe
|24
|12
|5
|7
|33
|33
|0
|41
|4
|Cheltenham
|24
|11
|7
|6
|34
|23
|11
|40
|5
|Newport
|23
|11
|7
|5
|34
|25
|9
|40
|6
|Carlisle
|21
|12
|3
|6
|32
|20
|12
|39
|7
|Salford
|24
|10
|8
|6
|31
|19
|12
|38
|8
|Tranmere
|24
|11
|5
|8
|31
|30
|1
|38
|9
|Exeter
|23
|9
|9
|5
|44
|30
|14
|36
|10
|Leyton Orient
|24
|11
|3
|10
|34
|27
|7
|36
|11
|Walsall
|25
|8
|11
|6
|32
|33
|-1
|35
|12
|Crawley
|22
|9
|7
|6
|34
|28
|6
|34
|13
|Mansfield
|24
|7
|11
|6
|32
|30
|2
|32
|14
|Scunthorpe
|26
|10
|2
|14
|28
|34
|-6
|32
|15
|Oldham
|25
|9
|4
|12
|39
|45
|-6
|31
|16
|Colchester
|25
|7
|10
|8
|28
|34
|-6
|31
|17
|Port Vale
|26
|8
|5
|13
|34
|39
|-5
|29
|18
|Bradford
|23
|7
|7
|9
|23
|26
|-3
|28
|19
|Bolton
|24
|7
|7
|10
|28
|37
|-9
|28
|20
|Harrogate
|24
|7
|6
|11
|26
|31
|-5
|27
|21
|Barrow
|23
|5
|8
|10
|30
|32
|-2
|23
|22
|Stevenage
|23
|4
|10
|9
|17
|25
|-8
|22
|23
|Grimsby
|25
|5
|6
|14
|19
|43
|-24
|21
|24
|Southend
|25
|5
|5
|15
|16
|39
|-23
|20