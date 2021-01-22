Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Mick McCarthy won 57 caps for the Republic of Ireland during his playing career

Cardiff City are set to appoint Mick McCarthy as their new manager after sacking Neil Harris.

Harris departed on Thursday after six straight defeats had left Cardiff 15th in the Championship, closer to the relegation zone than the play-offs.

Former Republic of Ireland and Wolves manager McCarthy, 61, left Cypriot champions Apoel earlier this month.

It is understood Cardiff have received several applications for the manager's post following Harris' exit.

But it is former Ipswich Town boss McCarthy who looks poised to take over at Cardiff City Stadium.

The length of his contract has yet to be decided but a deal is expected to be completed in a matter of days.

McCarthy inherits a Cardiff side low on confidence after a run of five successive defeats in the Championship and six in all competitions.

Harris, who succeeded Neil Warnock as Bluebirds boss in November 2019, had led the team to the Championship's play-off semi-finals last season.

However, his side failed to reach the same heights during this campaign, which Cardiff started by winning only three of their first 13 matches.

They recovered with a run of four consecutive victories between November and December, but since then the Welsh side have lost seven of their eight fixtures.

Cardiff have turned to the vastly experienced McCarthy, who has won promotion to the Premier League with Sunderland and Wolves over the course of a managerial career dating back to 1992.

He has also had two stints in charge of the Republic of Ireland and managed Ipswich between 2012 and 2018.