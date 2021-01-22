Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Aberdeen, Ross County, Dundee Utd, Hearts

Rangers are closing in on a deal for Bournemouth pair Jack Simpson and Nnamdi Ofoborh, with the defender and midfielder out of contract in the summer. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Rangers have been so good this season that Brendan Rodgers' Celtic 'Invincibles' would have been up against it to keep up, says former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record)external-link

Celtic forward Moi Elyounoussi backs under pressure manager Neil Lennon, saying he is "one of the strongest guys I have ever met". (Daily Record)external-link

Hibs midfielder Scott Allan could make a shock return for Saturday's League Cup semi-final against St Johnstone, having been missing with an unspecified health issue since August. (Scotsman)external-link

Two betting firms have suspended the market on on Eddie Howe becoming the next permanent manager at Celtic. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Ross County manager John Hughes is confident Ross Stewart will remain until the end of the season unless the Staggies receive a significant six-figure fee for the striker. (Press & Journal)external-link

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes he has the support of his board at Pittodrie following criticism from supporters following a run of one win in five games and a 4-1 drubbing from Ross County. (Press & Journal)external-link

Dundee United chairman Mark Ogren remains optimistic about the future at Tannadice despite the "financial havoc" caused by coronavirus. (Courier)external-link

Hearts are in negotiations with midfielder Andy Irving over a new deal and begin talks with winger Josh Ginnelly with the view to signing him on a pre-contract. (Daily Record)external-link

