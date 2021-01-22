Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Hjelde has yet to play for the Celtic first team but was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw with Hibs this month

Ross County have signed teenage defender Leo Hjelde on loan from Celtic for the rest of the season.

The left-sided Norwegian, 17, moved to Celtic from Rosenborg in 2019 and recently signed a new contract.

County manager John Hughes said he was pleased to add "young, hungry talent".

"I have always tried to filter young players into my teams," said Hughes. "We will give him the opportunity but he has to show what he can bring when he is given the chance."

