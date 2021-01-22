Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Maria Thorisdottir made 49 appearances for Chelsea in three-and-a-half years with the club

Manchester United have signed defender Maria Thorisdottir from fellow Women's Super League side Chelsea on a deal until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 27-year-old, who previously played for Norwegian side Klepp, joins with the option of a further year.

A Norway international with 46 caps for her country, Thorisdottir reached the quarter-finals in the 2019 World Cup.

"United was always big in Norway, so for me to be a part of the women's side is really exciting," she said.

"I've been impressed with the way the team have developed in a short space of time and have heard so many good things about Casey too, so I can't wait to start working with her and the rest of the staff.

"I'm also really looking forward to getting to know my new teammates, this group is young and ambitious and to be part of that is great; the future is really bright for this team."

