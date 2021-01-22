Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane joined Aston Villa from Barnsley in 2017

Midfielder Conor Hourihane is in line to make his Swansea City debut in Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Nottingham Forest after joining on loan from Aston Villa.

Swans centre-back Ryan Bennett could return from a hamstring injury.

Back-up goalkeeper Ben Hamer is cup-tied, so teenager Lewis Webb looks set for a spot on the bench with Steven Benda recovering after ankle surgery.

Forest midfielder Ryan Yates is set to miss out with a suspected calf injury.

Yuri Ribeiro is suspended, while midfielders Harry Arter and Jack Colback are injured.

Chris Hughton could recall several players who featured in the third-round win over Cardiff City.

Goalkeeper Jordan Smith, full-backs Carl Jenkinson and Gaetan Bong and forwards Lyle Taylor and Joe Lolley could all feature.

The winners of this tie will have the potential prize of facing Manchester City in the fifth round.