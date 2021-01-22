Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Kenneth Zohore scored in Millwall's third-round win at Boreham Wood, while Bristol City beat Portsmouth

FA Cup fourth round: Millwall v Bristol City Venue: The Den Date: Saturday, 23 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Bristol - which is also available online (UK only) - with live text coverage on BBC Sport website

Millwall keeper Frank Fielding is set to feature after starting the FA Cup third-round victory at Boreham Wood.

Lions boss Gary Rowett is expected to rotate his side, with Shane Ferguson and Troy Parrott among those who could come into the starting line-up.

Bristol City left-back Cam Pring will miss the trip to the capital as the defender is set for hamstring surgery.

Jay Dasilva (shin), Callum O'Dowda (hamstring) and forward Jamie Paterson (groin) are also sidelined.

Robins boss Dean Holden is also contemplating changes as he contends with a busy league schedule.

Millwall are still without Murray Wallace (broken foot) for the all-Championship tie, while Billy Mitchell and Connor Mahoney are working their way back to full fitness.

The Lions have reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in two of the past four campaigns, while Bristol City have only progressed past the fourth round once in the past 19 years.

Match facts