|FA Cup fourth round: Millwall v Bristol City
|Venue: The Den Date: Saturday, 23 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Bristol - which is also available online (UK only) - with live text coverage on BBC Sport website
Millwall keeper Frank Fielding is set to feature after starting the FA Cup third-round victory at Boreham Wood.
Lions boss Gary Rowett is expected to rotate his side, with Shane Ferguson and Troy Parrott among those who could come into the starting line-up.
Bristol City left-back Cam Pring will miss the trip to the capital as the defender is set for hamstring surgery.
Jay Dasilva (shin), Callum O'Dowda (hamstring) and forward Jamie Paterson (groin) are also sidelined.
Robins boss Dean Holden is also contemplating changes as he contends with a busy league schedule.
Millwall are still without Murray Wallace (broken foot) for the all-Championship tie, while Billy Mitchell and Connor Mahoney are working their way back to full fitness.
The Lions have reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in two of the past four campaigns, while Bristol City have only progressed past the fourth round once in the past 19 years.
Match facts
- Millwall have lost just one of their last nine meetings with Bristol City in all competitions (W4 D4), going down 2-1 at home in April 2019.
- Bristol City won their only previous FA Cup meeting with Millwall, winning 1-0 at home in November 1997.
- Millwall lost at home to Sheffield United at this stage of the FA Cup last season - the Lions haven't lost consecutive home games in the competition since a run of three between January 1946 and January 1948.
- Bristol City have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup in just one of the past 19 campaigns, doing so in 2018-19 before being eliminated by Wolves.