Barnsley v Norwich City

BarnsleyBarnsley15:00NorwichNorwich City
Barnsley will be without former Norwich striker Carlton Morris because he is cup tied.
The Reds have lost their past two league games and boss Valerien Ismael could make changes.
Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has confirmed midfielder Kenny McLean has tested positive for Covid-19 and will have to self-isolate.
Defender Christoph Zimmerman, midfielder Todd Cantwell and striker Teemu Pukki are all out injured.
The winner of the tie will host either Chelsea or Luton Town in the next round.
Match stats
- Barnsley have won just one of their past 16 meetings with Norwich in all competitions (D4 L11), losing 1-0 at Carrow Road in the Championship earlier this month.
- Norwich have won two of their three FA Cup ties against Barnsley, with this the first such encounter between the sides since a 1-0 win for the Canaries in January 1992.
- Barnsley are looking to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2012-13, with the Tykes losing against Portsmouth at this stage of the competition last season.
- Norwich are looking to reach the FA Cup fifth round in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1990-91/1991-92.
- Cauley Woodrow has scored five goals in his five FA Cup appearances for Barnsley, netting a penalty against Tranmere in their 2-0 victory in the last round.