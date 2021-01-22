Barnsley v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Norwich beat Barnsley 1-0 at Carrow Road in the Championship earlier this month

Barnsley will be without former Norwich striker Carlton Morris because he is cup tied.

The Reds have lost their past two league games and boss Valerien Ismael could make changes.

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has confirmed midfielder Kenny McLean has tested positive for Covid-19 and will have to self-isolate.

Defender Christoph Zimmerman, midfielder Todd Cantwell and striker Teemu Pukki are all out injured.

The winner of the tie will host either Chelsea or Luton Town in the next round.

Match stats