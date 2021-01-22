Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Neal Maupay scored the only goal in Brighton's 1-0 win over Leeds

Brighton boss Graham Potter wants to focus on their FA Cup fourth-round tie against Blackpool on Saturday and not be distracted by their Premier League relegation battle.

Brighton sit 17th in the league, five points clear of fellow strugglers Fulham, who they face on Wednesday.

"We've got to get into a mentality just to focus on the next match and try to win the next match," he said.

"As soon as you start looking too far ahead, you cause yourself a problem."

Potter's side scraped past League Two Newport on penalties in the last round.

"We know we need to be at our best, we know we need a bit of luck, and we have to play well to go through against Blackpool, it's as simple as that," said Potter.

"We will try to pick a team that can give us a good chance to win the game - that's what we want to do, to win the game and go through," Potter said.

Brighton's 1-0 win over Leeds ended their nine-match winless streak.

He said the win over Marcelo Bielsa's side, which followed FA Cup progression and an encouraging performance during the 1-0 loss to Manchester City, has lifted the mood among his squad.

"It's just nice to win. It's been a long while since we have so of course the feeling is positive," he said.

"We've still got a lot of work to do in terms of going through against Blackpool but also picking up points in the Premier League."

Blackpool knocked out Premier League opposition West Brom in the third round of the FA Cup on penalties.

Team news

Potter will continue to be without a host of first-team players as defender Tariq Lamptey remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Adam Lallana is still out with a groin injury and forward Danny Welbeck continues to miss out due to a knee problem.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Mat Ryan has joined Arsenal on loan for the rest of the season. The 28-year-old had recently lost his place in the team to Spaniard Robert Sanchez.

Upset on the cards - The best of the stats

This will be the first meeting between Brighton and Blackpool since January 2015, with the Tangerines winning 1-0 in a Championship fixture.

Brighton have won just one of their last five home meetings with Blackpool (D3 L1). This is the first ever meeting between the sides in a domestic cup competition.

Brighton have progressed from 13 of their last 15 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, although they were knocked out by a Championship side last season (Sheffield Wednesday).

Blackpool eliminated Premier League side West Bromwich Albion in the third round, having lost their previous 11 FA Cup ties against top-flight sides.