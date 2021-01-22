Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Kyle Walker and Kevin de Bruyne have both been ruled out of the FA Cup tie

Kyle Walker and Kevin de Bruyne will be missing for Manchester City's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Cheltenham.

Walker went off in the 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Wednesday after hurting his hip.

The full-back is expected recover after the cup tie.

Midfielder De Bruyne has been sidelined for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury, while striker Sergio Aguero misses out after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Argentina international confirmed the news on Thursday when he revealed he is self isolating while he recovers from the virus.

Aguero has started just three games this season and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said: "What we wish is for him to feel better.

"He felt uncomfortable for two or three days after his positive test, he felt quite tired and had symptoms. But he feels well and we want him to come back.

"For a long time we've missed our best striker. Like with Kevin we will have to manage until they come back."

'They'll be changing in a bar'

League Two Cheltenham sit 72 places below six-time FA Cup winners City.

Robins boss Michael Duff expects their opponents to have a bit of a culture shock when they arrive at Cheltenham.

"They'll be getting changed in a bar," he said.

"We'll make it as hospitable as we can and the one thing they will like is the pitch. You are not going to get a Ronnie Radford scene where it's a ploughed field.

"They will be able to play on it - we won't be training on it to make it as bad as possible. We do pride ourselves on playing good football, we are not going to ruin the pitch for this one-off."

Match stats

This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Cheltenham and Manchester City. The Robins have lost all eight of their League Cup/FA Cup meetings with Premier League opponents.

Since losing against Wigan 0-1 in February 2018, Man City have won their last seven FA Cup games against sides from a lower division by an aggregate score of 26-4.

Cheltenham are looking to reach the FA Cup fifth round for just the second time in their history, previously doing so in the 2001-02 campaign.

Man City have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup in each of the last five campaigns, last losing at this stage of the competition against Middlesbrough in 2015.