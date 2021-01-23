Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Ben Kennedy scored a late penalty as Crusaders came from behind to draw 3-3 with Larne in the Irish Premiership at Seaview.

In an end-to-end first half, Ronan Hale put Larne two goals ahead with a 35-yard screamer and a close-range finish.

Jamie McGonigle pulled one back with an excellent finish before Chris Hegarty equalised on 73 minutes.

Johnny McMurray responded on 80 minutes for Larne but Kennedy netted a late spot kick after Dean Jarvis' handball.

It was a lively start in north Belfast as both sides looked to try and make an early impact. McGonigle had an early shot blocked before David McDaid had an effort ruled out for offside. Philip Lowry poked over from the edge of the area and home stopper Gerard Doherty got down low to keep out Martin Donnelly's effort.

The deadlock was broken in some style when Hale collected the ball 35 yards from the Crusaders goal on 19 minutes. The forward took one touch and launched an unstoppable strike beyond Gerard Doherty to give Larne the lead.

Larne doubled their advantage 14 minutes later. Doherty pulled off a brilliant save to touch Donnelly's free-kick onto the crossbar but Hale caught the home defence sleeping to tap in a second and put Tiernan Lynch's side in control.

With Larne firmly on top, Crusaders got the bit of quality they required McGonigle fired home from the edge of the area. Lowry set the ball kindly into the striker's path and he hit a superb half-volley into the top corner to reduce the deficit.

The battle between Donnelly and Doherty continued seconds later when the latter pulled off another excellent save from 18 yards, getting down low to save with his feet.

Late drama at Seaview

Hale and McGonigle continued to be the main protagonists after the restart. Hale sliced an effort over the top before his opposite number had a penalty appeal waved away at the other end after a collision with Fuad Sule.

Billy Joe Burns' cross was headed onto the crossbar by Paul Heatley and, after a rare period without any goalmouth action, Crusaders began to pile the pressure on the visitors.

Stephen Baxter's side were soon level when Hegarty headed home from close range after Lowry's header was pushed onto the woodwork by Conor Devlin.

Larne were back ahead with 10 minutes remaining when substitute McMurray's challenge on Burns in the Crusaders area deceived Doherty and the ball bobbled into the bottom corner.

However there was late drama between the title challengers when David Cushley's free-kick caught out Jarvis and Andrew Davey pointed to the spot for handball on 88 minutes. Kennedy stepped up and dispatched the penalty to rescue a point for the Crues.