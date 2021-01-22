Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Jayden Stockley scored 41 goals in 76 games for Exeter City, but has failed to match that strike rate at Preston

Charlton Athletic have signed Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has scored nine goals in 71 appearances since moving to Deepdale form Exeter City in a £750,000 deal two years ago.

But the ex-Aberdeen and Bournemouth player has scored just once this season and only started four league games.

He is the third attacking addition at The Valley this month following Ronnie Schwartz and Liam Millar.

"There was a lot of interest in him, he's a good striker and normally in these transfer windows good strikers don't become available," Charlton manager Lee Bowyer told the club website.

"I've got a good relationship with Peter Ridsdale at Preston and I have to thank him for his help and obviously the manager and their owner.

"He's a Championship striker and with their help and a lot of our persistence, we were able to fend off interest from other clubs."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.