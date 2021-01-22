Last updated on .From the section National League

The National League North and National League South seasons have been suspended for two weeks.

Several member clubs had called for the campaign be halted until concerns over the funding of elite non-league sides and Covid-19 testing are addressed.

The decision was taken at a National League board meeting on Friday morning after a review of feedback from clubs.

All of Saturday's scheduled fixtures have been formally postponed, and will be rearranged.

More to follow.