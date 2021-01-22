Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Jamie Vardy's (second right) 24 goals helped Leicester win the 2015-16 Premier League campaign

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy will undergo hernia surgery and is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks.

The 34-year-old's 11 goals so far in the Premier League this season have helped put the Foxes firmly in the title race.

"We've been managing him over the past few months." said manager Brendan Rodgers.

"He can't hold it off for much longer - there's a lot of time in the season for him to make an impact."

Rodgers has two recognised forwards left who are fit, Spaniard Ayoze Perez and Nigerian Kelechi Iheanacho - but between them they have managed a single goal in the league this season.

However, attacking midfielders Harvey Barnes and James Maddison have scored 23 in all competitions.

When asked how Leicester would cope without Vardy, Rodgers added: "We've played without Jamie before and scored and won.

"He's contributed to the team over these past few weeks even if he hasn't scored.

"When you don't have one of the top strikers in the league, it's always going to be disappointing. It's not overly concerning, it's our best chance of getting him back.

"Perez is a natural striker. He doesn't threaten the backline as quickly as Vardy, but he's a great finisher. I've got Kels who can offer a threat too."