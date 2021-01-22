Last updated on .From the section Irish

Players, staff and officials were tested on Thursday before the league's resumption

The NI Football League says sanctions for Irish Premiership clubs failing to comply with Covid-19 guidelines are a "safeguard" against complacency.

Interim manager director Steven Mills praised teams for their "professionalism and compliance" to date.

The league is set to resume on Saturday following a two-week circuit breaker.

NIFL has promised fines or possible points deductions for clubs falling foul of Covid protocols.

All 12 clubs have been cleared to play on 23 January following the first round of testing across the league.

"The sanctions really underpin it, they are the worst case (scenario)," said Mills.

"We don't want to get into that position, and I've got every confidence as our clubs have shown to date professionalism and compliance, and if that is maintained then the sanction policy doesn't have to be activated.

"If we do drop our guard we can't become complacent on any of these matters, the situation is too serious for non-compliance."

The first three months of the league were completed without any testing provision, but a decision to bring a temporary halt to activity was made earlier this month amid rising cases across Northern Ireland.

The testing, which is being funded by NIFL and the Irish FA, will continue for an initial period of four weeks with a review after three.

"Testing is only really part of the picture, and it's backed up by a range of robust protocols," said Mills, who confirmed that avoiding goal celebrations was among the guidance delivered to clubs.

"By offering those reassurances, by doubling down on those protocols, by making sure we have testing in place, it's boosted everyone and we go into this Saturday's round of fixtures in a buoyant mood.

"We recognise that we are in that privileged position so it's very important that we strictly comply with those protocols."

38-game season still the target

With all-but one club having played less than a third of the traditional 38-game season, teams are facing a busy schedule with little wriggle room left for further delays.

Questions over how realistic completing a full campaign under current conditions have been raised, but NIFL remains committed to the schedule with the caveat that the situation will remain under review.

"At this stage we're confident in the position we're in. Like everything we're assessing the situation Covid is putting us in and that will be ongoing," said Mills.

"There have been a number of examples where we've looked at (an issue) one day and it's changed the next day, that will be the case with the 38 games.

"We're in a position now that the fixtures are scheduled in place and we'll just keep that under constant review."