EvertonEverton12:30NewcastleNewcastle United
Venue: Goodison Park

Everton v Newcastle United

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring against Newcastle
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored five goals in his past four games against Newcastle

TEAM NEWS

Everton welcome back Abdoulaye Doucoure, who sat out Wednesday's draw with Leicester through suspension.

Allan, Fabian Delph, Niels Nkounkou and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are expected to remain unavailable.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce must decide whether to hand a start to winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who has featured as a substitute in successive games after a lengthy absence with Covid-19.

Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett are again set to miss out through injury.

The visitors may also be without DeAndre Yedlin, who has not been involved in the past two matches, reportedly because of a work permit issue.external-link

Newcastle have scored a Premier League-low four first-half goals this season
Fifteen of their 19 goals have come after half-time

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Everton's only defeat in their past 16 Premier League home games against Newcastle was by 1-0 in September 2010 (W10, D5).
  • The Magpies are vying to complete a Premier League double in this fixture for the first time since the 2001-02 season.

Everton

  • Carlo Ancelotti's side have lost just once in eight league matches, winning five of them.
  • Everton could draw consecutive top-flight games for the first time since January 2020, with the second match in that sequence a 2-2 draw against Newcastle at Goodison Park.
  • The Toffees have not conceded more than one goal in any of their past nine Premier League matches, letting in six goals in total.
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored 11 times in Everton's opening 11 league fixtures but has since gone six top-flight appearances without a goal.
  • However, Calvert-Lewin has scored in each of his past four matches against Newcastle, netting five goals.

Newcastle United

  • No Premier League side is in worse form than Newcastle, who have taken two points from nine league games and lost their last five.
  • The Magpies have lost five successive away league matches, failing to score in each of the past four.
  • They last endured six top-flight away defeats in a row in 2016, as part of a nine-game sequence which included a 3-0 defeat at Everton.
  • Callum Wilson is one short of 50 Premier League goals.

